Highlights West Ham United have sent scouts to watch Ronnie Edwards.

The Irons' scouts saw Edwards in action during Peterborough's 3-1 win at Barnsley.

Rangers, AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are also interested in the defender.

West Ham United sent scouts to see Ronnie Edwards in action during Peterborough United's 3-1 win away at Barnsley, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers haven't been afraid to look at the EFL market in recent years, with several players being linked with a move to the London Stadium and a number actually making the move to the English capital.

Flynn Downes made the switch from Swansea City last summer and they have entered this market once again this summer to recruit James Ward-Prowse from relegated side Southampton.

They may feel as though they have unfinished business in the transfer window though - because they have sent scouts to watch Edwards who has been linked with a move to several clubs in recent years.

There have been questions over the 20-year-old's height and whether that could be a disadvantageous factor for the club that decides to recruit him, but he has shone both at a domestic and youth international level.

Which other clubs are interested in Ronnie Edwards?

Scottish Premiership side Rangers are another team that are keeping a close eye on him - and that may not come as a surprise considering their manager Michael Beale was previously based in England.

Not only did he previously take charge of Queens Park Rangers - but he also coached at a number of clubs including Aston Villa and will be familiar with Edwards considering how highly rated he has been for a number of years now.

AFC Bournemouth are also in the mix for him and they have already lured two of the EFL's most gifted players away from the Championship, with Bristol City's Alex Scott and Leeds United's Tyler Adams making moves to the Vitality Stadium.

And Crystal Palace, another side that have enjoyed success in the EFL market with Michael Olise proving to be a shrewd addition from Reading, are the other team thought to be keen on the player.

Roy Hodgson does have some talented central defenders at his disposal - but they don't have a huge amount of depth in this area and with this in mind - Edwards could get a chance to shine for the Eagles' first team pretty quickly.

Peterborough will be in a reasonably strong negotiating position if they do get offers for the defender - because he's young, highly rated and still has two years left on his contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Should Peterborough United sell Ronnie Edwards before the deadline?

With the centre-back's deal running out in 2025, this window seems like the best opportunity for them to generate as much profit on him as they can.

The fact Posh are in League One probably doesn't help their cause because Edwards would have a bigger platform to impress on if they were in the Championship.

And that may have raised his price tag.

But Darren Ferguson's side can still generate a decent amount of money for him and if an adequate offer comes in for the player, they should be looking to sell him.

If they wait until next year to sell him, they may not get a good offer for him and there's a chance they could even lose him for nothing in 2025, which would be a disaster for a Peterborough side that could benefit richly from the money generated from his potential sale.