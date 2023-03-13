Update revealed on West Ham’s interest in Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is “prominent” in a list of potential candidates to replace David Moyes at West Ham United, according to yesterday’s report from the Daily Mirror.

Moyes is currently under a considerable amount of pressure with yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa not being enough to satisfy the Hammers’ supporters who are concerned about the possibility of relegation.

Finishing seventh last term and securing a place in Europe, they have declined quite considerably and will be keen to take advantage of the small gap between 12th and 20th to launch themselves into a much better position in the coming weeks.

Currently sitting 17th and level on points with AFC Bournemouth who are in the relegation zone though, they are currently in real trouble.

The club’s board has remained loyal to their current boss so far despite poor results – but that hasn’t stopped them from creating plans to appoint his successor in the future with a list of names being drawn up.

According to the Mirror, Carrick features prominently on that list, having transformed Boro from relegation candidates to automatic promotion hopefuls in less than six months.

The former England international plied his trade for West Ham earlier in his career before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in 2004 and then Manchester United two years later, establishing himself as a world-class midfielder at the latter club.

The Verdict:

You can understand why the Hammers will be considering him as a potential option because he will probably get more time to shine than most as a former player at the club.

Patience will be required for any new manager because it will be difficult to replace someone like Moyes who previously enjoyed success at the London Stadium, so with this in mind, someone like Carrick may be perfect for the job.

Performing extremely well at Boro and managing to squeeze the best out of his players, he could steer West Ham to survival if he can make a similar impact in the English capital.

There are two concerns, however. Firstly, he doesn’t have a huge amount of experience as a head coach and considering how big this job is, hiring Carrick may not be the best choice.

Secondly, he has no experience at all of managing in the top flight. In fairness, some coaches have come from different countries and done a good job in the English top flight though.

Whether Carrick would take the job remains to be seen – but the role will need to become available first.