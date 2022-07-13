Update revealed on West Brom’s pursuit of Leicester City man as key reason behind fresh Yokuslu move emerges

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is now a lower priority on West Bromwich Albion’s target list after the Championship side entered the race for Okay Yokuslu, according to a report from the Express and Star.

The 24-year-old looked set to seal a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer, either permanently or on a loan deal, following his failure to assert himself as a regular for Brendan Rogers during the 2021/22 campaign.

Albion weren’t the only side thought to have been interested in taking him away from the East Midlands though, with Middlesbrough also believed to have engaged in talks in a bid to take him to the Riverside Stadium.

Quiz: The big West Brom summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What squad number did Kyle Bartley wear on 21/22? 5 6 15 16

Though both sides have the likes of Jake Livermore and Jonny Howson at their disposal, both may benefit from having fresh voices in the middle of the park to boost their promotion hopes.

However, Albion’s pursuit of Yokuslu may have been a game-changer for Choudhury in terms of a potential move to The Hawthorns – because the Turkey international has now emerged as their priority midfield target.

This move has become a possibility after Yokuslu expressed a willingness to lower his wage demands, potentially giving him a chance to return to the Midlands after impressing there during the second half of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The Verdict:

Performing exceptionally well during his last spell at The Hawthorns, it’s no surprise so many Albion supporters want to see him back at the club and they won’t have a better opportunity to bring him back than this window with the former Celta Vigo man now a free agent.

However, they do need to be careful not to fork out too much on wages because they have probably offered John Swift and Jed Wallace decent deals this summer to fend off interest from other sides.

At 28 though, there’s every chance he could be a first-team regular for the next five years if he was to sign on the dotted line in the Midlands and certainly has the quality to get the Baggies back to the top flight.

Having a fresh voice in the middle of the park and someone that can protect the back four will be important, especially crucial with the second-tier side preparing to switch from a back three to having just two central defenders once more.

Yokuslu’s presence could give Alex Mowatt the license to get forward – and Choudhury could do a similar job so they should certainly keep him on their radar until a potential deal for their number one target is pushed over the line.