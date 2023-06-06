West Bromwich Albion's Head of Recruitment Ian Pearce is likely to stay in his current role at The Hawthorns despite being linked with an exit, according to the Express and Star.

Stoke City were the team linked with him yesterday, with Stoke-on-Trent Live believing the ex-Fulham defender is on the Potters' radar as a potential candidate to come into their recruitment department.

The Potters are currently in the process of putting the finishing touches to this department ahead of the summer window, which looks set to be a very busy one for Alex Neil and his staff behind the scenes.

What do Stoke City need to do during the summer transfer window?

This looks like a rebuilding job for Neil this summer considering the number of players that have left the bet365 Stadium already this summer.

Will Smallbone, Dujon Sterling, Matija Sarkic, Bersant Celina, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ben Pearson and Axel Tuanzebe have all departed following the expiration of their loan spells - and it's a possibility that none of them will end up returning to Staffordshire.

That's a blow for the Potters considering how key some of these players have been, so they will need to get to work quickly to replace their loanees and potentially bring in replacements who will remain at the club for the longer term.

They have also released a number of first-teamers including Aden Flint and Sam Clucas, leaving them with very little depth in some areas. And the departures may not stop there either, with Tyrese Campbell being linked with a move to the Premier League in recent times.

As Harry Souttar's sale shows, they aren't afraid to cash in on key men if the price is right, so a departure for Campbell simply can't be ruled out at this stage.

In fairness to Pearce, he oversaw a very productive summer 2022 window with the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all coming in for free.

Albion will need to be just as shrewd again this summer considering they aren't likely to be working within a huge budget - and may even need to replace some key first-teamers if they are sold.

Stoke may not be in that position, having sold Souttar. However, they can't afford to spend too much because they still need to abide by the EFL's financial rules and ensure they aren't breaching any limits.

If Pearce's recent track record is anything to go by, he would have made sure that Stoke brought in some bargains and this is why it would be a small blow for Stoke if they didn't recruit him.

However, there will be plenty more fish in the sea for them because the bet365 Stadium is an attractive place to work for many recruitment figures considering how exciting this summer could be.