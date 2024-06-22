Highlights Sunderland may focus on signing more experienced players this summer.

This would be a switch in strategy from the Black Cats, who have focused on recruiting youngsters in previous windows.

Simon Moore, 34, has joined as the club's first signing of the summer.

Journalist Michael Graham has been told that Sunderland will focus on recruiting some more experienced players this summer, revealing this information on his X account.

The Black Cats haven't enjoyed the most productive summer so far, failing to appoint a manager at this point and making just one addition, with Simon Moore joining as a backup goalkeeper following the end of his time at Coventry City.

Moore, 34, will join Anthony Patterson and Nathan Bishop as another goalkeeping option at the Stadium of Light following the departure of Alex Bass, who has joined Notts County.

The Wearside club's new signing is much older than some of those who joined the club last summer, with Kristjaan Speakman recruiting plenty of inexperienced players last summer, including Jobe Bellingham who has proved to be a shrewd addition.

Sunderland - Summer 2023 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Age (when they arrived) Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent 24 Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent 20 Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent 17 Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent 18 Luis Hemir Benfica B Permanent 19 Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent 20 Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent 29 Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent 20 Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent 21 Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent 23 Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan 20

The inexperience of some of their other players didn't exactly pay dividends for them though, with Mason Burstow struggling up front and Nectarios Triantis being loaned out.

Others, including Luis Hemir, didn't make that much of an impact either and it could be argued that their lack of experience in some areas cost them the chance to secure back-to-back top-six finishes.

Two managerial changes didn't help their cause either, but their reluctance to pursue experienced players has frustrated some fans.

Change of transfer strategy could be on the horizon at Sunderland

Bradley Dack was an experienced signing last summer, but he has been released after failing to make much of an impact at the Stadium of Light.

Moore has been signed as an experienced goalkeeping option - and reporter Graham believes other experienced players could be recruited this summer.

This would be a shift in strategy from Speakman and other figures on Wearside, who have recruited several young players during their time at the club.

Several areas could benefit from more experience at Sunderland

Former loanee Burstow (pictured above) didn't have a huge amount of senior experience under his belt and unfortunately, he was unable to thrive on Wearside.

It's a shame because he's a player with plenty of potential, but a more experienced option like Kieffer Moore was needed in January.

Unfortunately, they failed to address this area during the winter and they need to make up for that this summer.

The centre-back department could also benefit from more experience after Danny Batth's departure and with Corry Evans leaving, an experienced central midfielder could make the Black Cats more solid in the middle of the park.

Young players should still get the opportunity to shine at the SoL next term, with Bellingham and others set to play a big role during the 2024/25 season, but older faces may be required if they want to give themselves the best chance of being in the promotion mix.