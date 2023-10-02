Highlights Southampton are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, who is yet to sign a contract extension with the Black Cats.

Southampton failed to secure a deal for Roberts in the summer.

If Roberts does not sign a new deal by January, Southampton should consider making a move for him, but they need to evaluate his suitability for the Premier League.

Southampton are still keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Saints' recruitment team will already be planning for the January transfer window, as they look to identify the players needed to guide Russell Martin's side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They have endured a mixed start to the season - but will take great encouragement from their win against Leeds United on Saturday and will be hoping that's a turning point after managing to end their losing run.

The Saints and the Black Cats are likely to be promotion rivals this term despite the duo suffering some setbacks during the 2023/24 campaign - but the latter have been willing to do business with the former.

Ross Stewart sealed a move from the Stadium of Light to St Mary's on deadline day - and that wasn't the only move the Saints tried to make during the latter stages of the window.

Southampton's summer pursuit of Patrick Roberts

It was reported by Sky Sports that Southampton had made a £5m bid for Roberts on deadline day.

Registering five goals and seven assists in the league last season, he had done enough to impress the Saints, but the south-coast side failed to get a deal over the line for him in the end.

They will probably be disappointed about this because they had the funds to get a deal over the line after selling quite a few valuable players during the summer.

Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse alone would have generated over £100m for Martin's side, even without further sales in mind.

What's the latest on Southampton's pursuit of Patrick Roberts?

Witcoop believes the Saints are still keeping a close eye on Roberts at this point - and that isn't a surprise considering the ex-Manchester City player is yet to put pen to paper on an extension at the Stadium of Light.

The winger's contract on Wearside is due to expire next summer and with this in mind, the Black Cats may be open to selling him to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

There's still a chance Roberts could extend his stay at Wearside, that certainly can't be ruled out.

However, whilst he still has less than a year on his deal, the Saints may Roberts as an affordable target.

Should Southampton make a January move for Patrick Roberts?

If he hasn't signed a new deal by the start of January, the Saints should certainly be considering a move because Roberts is a real asset to have at this level.

However, Martin's side need to determine whether he would be a good player to have in the top flight because if he isn't, then he may not be a good addition.

Southampton need to be recruiting with the long term in mind because if they recruit a lot of players who aren't going to be useful in the top tier and they get promoted, then there's a good chance they will come straight back down.

At 26, Roberts still has time to improve and is a fabulous player, so he's a player worth bringing in.

The fact they generate so much money from player sales in the summer gives them the freedom to spend a decent amount on him, but they shouldn't be ripped off.