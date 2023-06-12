Norwich City remain firmly in the race to sign Motherwell right-back Max Johnston, according to Pink Un.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Cove Rangers, doing enough there to be recalled by his parent club in January.

He was then given the chance to shine at Fir Park and this is an opportunity he took with both hands, recording two goals and three assists in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Considering he needed to make the big step up to the Scottish top tier, those statistics are impressive and his progress north of the border certainly hasn't gone unnoticed, with several teams believed to have taken an interest in him since his rise at his current club.

Who else is interested in Max Johnston?

Torino have been linked with a switch for the teenager but it remains to be seen whether talks between the youngster and the Italian outfit took place in the end.

Burnley may also be in a strong position in this race following their promotion to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether he would be a first-choice option on the right-hand side with the likes of Connor Roberts and Vitinho already at Vincent Kompany's disposal.

Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion are also thought to be keen on him, although it remains to be seen whether they can offer him a suitable financial package to give themselves the best chance of winning this race.

How could Norwich City win the race for Max Johnston?

A move to Torino could be appealing for Johnston - but he was born in England and may be keen to stay in the UK for now.

If things don't work out in England, at least he won't be stuck in a country that he doesn't know too well, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him turn down a potential move to Italy.

He could potentially be set for a switch to the top flight with the likes of the Clarets and the Hatters reportedly interested in him, but with the former already having Roberts and the latter potentially signing Cody Drameh this summer, he may not be a first-choice option.

After breaking through at Fir Park, Johnston will be keen to secure as much first-team football as possible and this is why a move to the Championship may be better for his career, something he may have already acknowledged.

If Norwich sell Max Aarons, they could potentially win the race for the 19-year-old, having already recruited Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey.