Sporting Lisbon are just over €2m away from matching Coventry City's €22m price tag for Viktor Gyokeres with the two sides failing to come to an agreement at this point, according to journalist Bruno Andrade.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to the Portuguese side in recent days, with the Sky Blues' failure to secure a victory in the play-off final potentially meaning they will lose both Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer.

Gyokeres was a prolific figure for the Midlands side once again last season and has been a real asset in the past couple of campaigns, scoring 17 league goals during 2021/22 and improving on that last term as he managed to get himself on the scoresheet 21 times, also registering 10 assists in the process.

He even played a big part in the play-offs despite his limited impact, recording the assists for Hamer's goals against Middlesbrough and Luton Town.

What is Viktor Gyokeres' stance on a move to Sporting Lisbon?

Reporter Andrade believes the Sweden international is keen to link up with the Portuguese giants, despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Football Insider believes Crystal Palace and Fulham were prepared to submit offers for the 24-year-old but at this stage, it's unclear whether they will be able to force their way ahead of Sporting Libson in the race.

Burnley, Everton, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked with him.

How long does Viktor Gyokeres have left on his Coventry City contract?

Gyokeres has just one year left on his contract.

With this in mind, Coventry won't be able to generate a huge fee for him this summer but they will be looking to make as much money from his sale considering how integral he has been to their cause.

Is Viktor Gyokeres worth €22m?

If he had longer on his contract, Gyokeres would probably be worth closer to €30m but his lack of experience in the top-flight could have reduced that slightly.

Still, he can be a game-changer in front of goal so €22m wouldn't be a bad deal for the Lisbon-based outfit if they can get a deal over the line.

Because it's early in the summer, the European outfit will probably have to pay a higher amount because Coventry can afford to take a tougher stance, knowing that a bidding war could potentially be created.

But €22m is probably a reasonably good deal for all parties - and with Gyokeres seemingly keen on the move - it wouldn't be a shock if this transfer materialises.

It's just a bit of a surprise that Gyokeres may not hold out for a move to the English top tier.