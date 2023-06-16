Nice midfielder Ross Barkley is not on Middlesbrough's radar at this stage and hasn't been discussed as a potential target at the Riverside, according to Teesside Live.

The ex-Everton man, who has represented England 33 times at a senior level, hasn't been able to fully kick on since his departure from Everton back in 2018.

Despite the state the Toffees find themselves in now, Barkley may be regretting his decision to leave the Merseyside outfit, with his time at Chelsea not working out how he would have wanted it to.

Although his time at Stamford Bridge hasn't been a complete failure, he wasn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet and made the move to France last year to kickstart his career ahead of a potential return to England.

Recording four goals and two assists in 28 competitive appearances for Nice last season, that isn't the most impressive total but he may have done enough to earn himself a move elsewhere this summer.

What is Ross Barkley's contract situation?

Despite his contributions to the French side's cause during the 2022/23 campaign, he is confirmed to be leaving the club on the expiration of his contract this summer.

Considering his age, no compensation will be due, so any side that recruits him in the summer will be able to pick him up for nothing, unless the Englishman demands a signing-on fee.

At 29, he will be desperate to remain in the Premier League if he does return to England, although it's unclear whether he will get any offers from English top-tier teams or whether he would need to drop into the Championship, where Boro currently play after losing the play-off semi against Coventry City.

Should Middlesbrough make a move for Ross Barkley?

Barkley is certainly a talented player and would probably shine in the second tier if given the opportunity to start regularly.

However, you have to wonder whether there would be room in the starting lineup for him at this stage, with Chuba Akpom able to play in an advanced midfield role.

There's no point moving Akpom at this stage because he has thrived in that role, so Barkley may only be a regular starter if the ex-Arsenal man leaves the Riverside this summer, something that's actually possible considering the interest he has generated.

Football League World believes Luton Town are one team that are interested in Akpom - and they are likely to be just one of several teams in the race to secure his services.

If Barkley isn't going to start regularly, he probably shouldn't move to the Riverside because it wouldn't be beneficial for him or Boro who would probably need to pay him a reasonably high wage.