Update revealed on Ismaila Sarr’s Watford future amid Leeds and Manchester United interest

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is “likely” to leave Vicarage Road between now and the end of the summer transfer window as interest continues to build from Premier League sides and clubs from abroad, according to an update from 90min.

The 24-year-old is still with the second-tier side, having remained loyal to the cause in Hertfordshire when they first dropped back down to the Championship back in 2020.

Recording 13 goals and 10 assists in 39 league displays during the 2020/21 campaign, he was integral in getting the Hornets back to the top flight at the first time of asking and scored five times last term despite only making 22 appearances.

The hardest Watford FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

His contributions in the final third have kept teams in the top tier interested in him despite his fall to the second tier once more, with Leeds United and Manchester United both believed to be keeping an eye on him.

The latter’s Darren Fletcher even went to see him in action against West Bromwich Albion last week – and certainly didn’t do his move to Old Trafford any harm with the 24-year-old scoring from his own half to put the Hornets ahead.

Neither the Red Devils nor the Whites have come to an agreement for him at this stage though despite previous reports – but the 24-year-old is now “likely” to leave his current side according to 90min.

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on this summer as well – because he’s probably unlikely to sign a new deal at this stage and the Hornets will want to generate the best possible fee for him.

It could be argued that they don’t have to sell him after cashing in on Emmanuel Dennis – but the Senegalese wide man’s departure could enable Rob Edwards to spend more money in the transfer market and that could be integral to their chances of being promoted.

One thing they desperately need to do if they did sell him is ensure they have an adequate replacement to come in and fill his shoes – because they could be in trouble of missing out on the promotion mix otherwise.

And they need to prepare for the possibility of his departure because at 24, he will now want to be competing in a top European league and has certainly done enough at Vicarage Road to earn that move back up.

If he did stay though and remained professional, it would be another magnificent show of professionalism and would certainly boost his side’s chances of getting back to the top tier quickly once more.