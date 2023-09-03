Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is considering the possibility of signing Axel Tuanzebe.

Tuanzebe is available for nothing considering he's a free agent.

The Tractor Boys' potential hopes of signing him in the short term may be dashed by his current injury.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has failed to rule out the possibility of signing Axel Tuanzebe, as he provided an update to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys strengthened considerably during the summer transfer window, although the fact they had Championship-ready players in their squad already limited the number of signings they needed to bring in.

Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker and George Hirst all arrived permanently - and Omari Hutchinson, Brandon Williams and Dane Scarlett all join on loan.

Williams is a particularly eye-catching name with the Premier League experience he has - and he will be hoping to utilise that to be a real asset under former Manchester United coach McKenna during the 2023/24 campaign as he looks to get his career back on track.

Hutchinson also looks to be a superb addition, with the highly-rated youngster on course to spend the whole of this campaign at Ipswich.

The recently promoted outfit have made a good start to the season - but McKenna may feel he has unfinished business in terms of transfers and may be keen to secure the services of others.

With the summer window now shut though, he will be consigned to utilising the free agent market, although there are a few attractive options there.

What's the latest on Ipswich Town's interest in Axel Tuanzebe?

Tuanzebe is currently unattached after being released on the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford earlier this summer.

This decision didn't come as a major surprise considering he was far down the pecking order and spent part of last season on loan in the Championship.

Although he played well for Stoke City at times, he didn't do enough to show that he should be a regular first-teamer for the Red Devils and the centre-back's departure could now benefit Ipswich who have been linked with him.

An injury may end hopes of the Tractor Boys recruiting him in the short term - but McKenna has confirmed that he will consider signing the defender.

Ipswich's manager said: "Axel’s a player I know very well, a player of real high pedigree. He’s someone that we’re speaking to at the moment. He is not fully returned from his (back) injury yet, so we’re continuing to have discussions with him as that process goes on.

"There’s not too much more I can add at the moment. We’ve got a space in our squad available and Axel’s a free agent and a tremendous player, who has played at higher levels and would be attractive to any club, certainly at this level.

"So we’re speaking with him and we’ll continue to speak with him and see if it’s beneficial for us and the right thing for the player to join us at some stage."

Would Axel Tuanzebe be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

On paper, this would be an amazing addition for a side that has only just been promoted from League One.

Tuanzebe has an excellent CV and has clearly had a good education at one of English football's most elite clubs.

However, whether they can keep him fit or not will determine just how good of a signing he is.

He's the type of signing that would be good to have regardless of how many options they have in their centre-back department and in fairness, they could benefit from having more depth in this area anyway.

His game time may need to be managed though and they shouldn't look to throw him in straight away when he recovers from his injury - because he will need to get back to match fitness.

Bringing him in on a one-year deal may be a good idea - but they shouldn't be looking to spend too much on his salary.