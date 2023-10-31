Highlights Liam Cullen has reportedly generated interest from several clubs, including Bristol City and Stoke City.

Swansea have opened up contract talks with the player.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior has said the Welshman isn't on their radar at this point.

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen isn't on Hull City's radar at this stage, according to Liam Rosenior who provided an update on these links to Hull Live.

The Welshman has bagged two goals and registered two assists in 14 league appearances this term, not starting the season off badly but likely to be keen to get himself on the scoresheet more.

Managing to score against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, he will be hoping to continue adding to his tally between now and January, either to give him a chance of sealing an exit from the Swansea.com Stadium or give him an ego boost with several clubs likely to take an interest in him if he can impress.

Which clubs have been linked with Liam Cullen?

He has already generated interest according to Darren Witcoop, who believes Bristol City, Hull and Stoke City are all keen on the player.

With Nigel Pearson leaving the Robins though, it remains to be seen whether they have retained their interest in the 24-year-old and will make an approach for him during the January transfer window.

City do have the likes of Harry Cornick, Tommy Conway, Sam Bell and Nahki Wells at their disposal - but a long-term successor for Wells is arguably needed and Cornick has split opinion since his move to Ashton Gate.

The Potters, meanwhile, rebuilt their squad during the summer and with this in mind, they may not need to make too many alterations to their squad. But they haven't been too impressive in front of goal this season and may want an extra attacker in their team.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

He is out of contract next summer and with this in mind, the 24-year-old could be a reasonably cheap addition for Liam Rosenior.

Swansea have reportedly opened up talks to try and tie him down to fresh terms, but it's unclear whether he will put pen to paper on an extension.

One team he doesn't look set to join is Hull though, with Rosenior pouring cold water on these links.

He said: "I don't know where that [link] comes from.

"So far, we're gathering lists of players for January and we're talking about the positions we want to strengthen in January. We haven't even mentioned names."

Should Liam Cullen be on Hull City's radar?

Looking at the player in isolation, he's 24 and will only get better with more domestic and international experience under his belt.

He may not have been that prolific this season - but he's clearly a player who can cope with the demands of this level.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali will be keen not to overspend as well, so bringing in someone like Cullen for a cut-price deal in January or potentially for free next summer would be good business.

His versatility also has to be mentioned, with the Welshman able to operate in a number of areas.

Although he can play up top, he may be more useful out on the wing with the likes of Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly available as options up top when they are fit.

Both Delap and Connolly have the potential to be prolific, so Cullen may find it hard to win too many starts at the MKM Stadium if Rosenior wants to play him up top.