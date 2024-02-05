Highlights Blackburn Rovers director Gregg Broughton remains in his position despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

Blackburn Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton hasn't left his position at this point despite rumours claiming otherwise, according to journalist Elliott Jackson.

The Lancashire side seem to be in a real mess at the moment, with Jon Dahl Tomasson revealing just a couple of days ago that he offered his resignation in the summer due to cuts to the club's playing budget.

And they didn't enjoy the best January transfer window, with several permanent additions not being made despite the fact they sold Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace in a £22m deal.

Connor O'Riordan, Kyle McFadzean, John Fleck, Yasin Ayari, Ben Chrisene and Billy Koumetio all joined, with the latter two coming in on loan, but there are doubts as to whether Rovers will manage to bring Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire in for the remainder of the campaign.

This is due to a registration error, with something similar happening in January last year when Lewis O'Brien and Ethan Brierley.

If McGuire's move to Ewood Park is blocked, that could be detrimental to the Lancashire side's cause and following a similar error last year with O'Brien and Brierley, heads may roll.

Director of football Broughton took responsibility when the latter duo didn't manage to secure moves to Blackburn - and it remains to be seen whether he does the same again if McGuire isn't able to make the move to England.

At the moment, journalist Jackson hasn't heard that Broughton has resigned at this point.

That would be huge news if he did leave Ewood Park - and this could be a situation to monitor in the coming days and weeks.

After selling Wharton, not getting a deal over the line for McGuire would be another punch in the stomach for Blackburn who aren't faring well both on and off the pitch at the moment, with Rovers potentially in danger of being pulled into a relegation scrap.

Duncan McGuire could be a crucial signing for Blackburn Rovers

The McGuire saga was one of the most fascinating on transfer deadline day, with it being unclear whether he would sign for Rovers or Sheffield Wednesday, who were also reported to be keen on him.

In the end, he may not have signed for either club, even though he was officially announced by Blackburn, who would have been delighted to have got this signing over the line before it was discovered that there was a registration issue.

The American would be a great replacement for Ben Brereton Diaz, who was a prolific goalscorer at Ewood Park before his summer move to Villarreal, following the expiration of his contract in Lancashire.

He would also be a much-needed addition in place of Niall Ennis, who moved to Stoke City on deadline day.

Failing to sign McGuire would be criminal - and whoever was responsible for that should face an uncertain future.