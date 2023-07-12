Everton have not agreed a deal for Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto at this stage, according to a report from the i.

Following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League, many top-flight clubs may see this as the perfect opportunity to capitalise and lure the talented Italian away from Elland Road.

Although his goals and assists record last season wasn't spectacular, recording a respectable four goals and four assists in 28 competitive appearances, he has done more than enough to put himself in the shop window with his performances impressing many.

He has made several appearances for Italy's senior side too, giving him an opportunity to impress for both club and country as he looks to ensure he remains a key part of Roberto Mancini's plans.

Who is in the race for Wilfried Gnonto?

Both the Toffees and Aston Villa are believed to hold an interest in the talented teenager and with the former not having a bid accepted yet, Villa will be hopeful that they can still win the race.

Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in him, with the youngster potentially having the opportunity to return to his home nation if the Serie A side step up their interest and manage to make a breakthrough in potential negotiations.

It's unclear who has the advantage in this race - but in terms of the two English sides - the Toffees will probably be operating within a tight budget this summer and that could make a deal for Gnonto difficult to secure.

The player still has four years left on his contract at Elland Road after signing a five-year deal in West Yorkshire last summer, so he won't be cheap.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's transfer stance?

According to talkSPORT, Gnonto would prefer to remain in England if he did move on this summer and that's a boost to Sean Dyche's side and Villa in their potential quest to seal a deal.

As an outsider, a move back to Italy looks appealing but he has played in a different country even before he came to England, plying his trade for Swiss side Zurich.

And he has only spent one season in England, so you could understand it if he feels he has unfinished business in this country.

His stance could also be advantageous for Leeds in their potential quest to keep him, although the player may be keen to remain at the highest level rather than drop down to the Championship.

Should Everton do everything they can to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

The Toffees need to use their budget wisely and this is why they can't afford to spend too much.

Gnonto would be the perfect signing for them because he's already proved himself in the top flight and could be sold for a very healthy amount in the future.

However, Leeds will probably demand a sizeable fee for him considering he still has four years left on his contract, so it would be difficult to see Dyche's side paying the amount needed to lure him to Goodison Park.

They have numerous areas to strengthen - and can't blow a sizeable chunk of their budget on one player. Finding hidden gems could be key for them - and Gnonto isn't exactly hidden.