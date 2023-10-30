Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner is expected to be in charge for the upcoming game against Blackburn Rovers despite their recent poor form.

The team's drop in the Championship table to 17th place is disappointing, especially after their strong start to the season.

While Wagner may have been saved by their early season results, his job could be in jeopardy if the team's form doesn't improve soon.

Norwich City boss David Wagner is expected to be in charge for this weekend's game against Blackburn Rovers, according to the Pink Un.

The Canaries have not been in good form in recent times, which is a massive shame considering how well they started the season.

However, the absence of Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes seems to have hit their morale, with both players out injured.

They have gone winless in their last five league games, picking up just one point from a possible 15 during that run and winning just one of their eight league games.

That form has seen them drop from the play-offs to a lower mid-table position, which will disappoint the Norfolk outfit despite the fact they still have plenty of league games left to make up the deficit and force their way back into the promotion mix.

The results that the Canaries managed to secure earlier in the season have probably saved his job for now, but considering their form, it will only be a matter of time before he's dismissed if their form doesn't improve.

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Having previously been in the promotion mix, the Canaries will be extremely disappointed that they currently sit in 17th place.

They were only relegated last year - and supporters will be extremely disappointed that they are currently at the bottom end of the division.

The Canaries may have cashed in on some key first-teamers in the summer including Max Aarons - but they recruited some decent players and would have been hoping to have a crack at promotion after falling well short last year.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Unfortunately for them, they haven't been able to build on their promising start and even though they are still eight points clear of the drop zone, the Canaries' board may be forced to make a change.

However, it seems as though Wagner will stay in charge for their home clash against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, which is a bold decision considering they have an extra day to work on the training ground with a caretaker boss or new manager.

Should Norwich City sack David Wagner?

Unfortunately, results just haven't been good enough in recent times.

But looking at their results in isolation, they have had some difficult games.

They would have been expected to lose against Leicester City and Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were always likely to be difficult games.

The Canaries did well to secure a 1-1 draw away at Coventry City earlier this month - but a 6-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle was unacceptable and their inability to keep clean sheets recently is a bit of a concern.

Wagner should be given the next couple of games to try and turn things around, but with an international break on the horizon, Norwich may be forced into a big decision if they don't do well against Blackburn and Cardiff City.