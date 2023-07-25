Highlights Coventry City are not currently interested in signing Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers.

The Sky Blues need to strengthen their forward department after the departure of Viktor Gyokeres.

Tyler Walker and Martyn Waghorn's departures also reinforce the need for an addition or two in this area, but Gallagher may not have been the ideal man to come in.

Coventry City don't have Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher on their radar at this point, according to an update from Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues should have a decent amount to spend following the sale of Viktor Gyokeres, although they have probably spent a chunk of that on Ellis Simms already, who came in just before the Sweden international's departure from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

These extra funds could be instrumental in helping Mark Robins make the additions he needs to get his side to the Premier League next season after missing out narrowly in the play-off final at the end of last term.

Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, it was Fankaty Dabo's missed penalty in the shootout that proved to be costly in the end, with Gustavo Hamer's second-half goal at Wembley allowing Coventry to take eventual winners Luton Town all the way.

How is Coventry City's forward department shaping up?

There's clearly work to do in this area during this window, with Gyokeres' departure leaving a huge void to fill at the Midlands side.

His 21 league goals last season were crucial in guiding the Sky Blues to the play-off final - and someone else alongside Simms may be required to ensure they can replace the goals he provided.

Tyler Walker and Martyn Waghorn have also left the club this summer and although neither are likely to be a major miss, Robins' side need to ensure they have an adequate number of options up top.

Matt Godden, meanwhile, has been linked with a switch to Derby County but he remains at the CBS Arena at this point.

Even though Godden is still at the club and Fabio Tavares could even be an option at some point, they could benefit from strengthening this area with another option or two. That could give them a chance of securing promotion.

What is Sam Gallagher's situation at Blackburn Rovers?

The Lancashire side aren't blessed with centre-forward options at this point despite the arrival of Niall Ennis, so Gallagher could get the opportunity to secure a decent amount of game time next term.

Scoring just seven goals in 34 league appearances last season though, Jon Dahl Tomasson may not be against replacing him at some point.

And with the player effectively having two years left on his contract with his extension option in mind, Rovers may see this as a good time to sell the striker to generate the best possible fee for him.

Are Coventry City taking the right stance on Sam Gallagher?

Gallagher is an experienced player at this level and a very capable one, so he can't be underestimated.

And the fact he's only 27 at this point suggests he could be a very good long-term asset to have at the CBS Arena if he settles in well and proves to be a shrewd addition.

However, he hasn't been the most prolific goalscorer in recent years and that isn't exactly ideal for a side that need as many goals in their forward department as possible to replace Gyokeres.

And considering his age, if things don't work out, they probably won't be able to sell Gallagher for a huge amount in the future.

There are probably options out there in the loan market too, with Tom Cannon just one example of a player who could be a real asset at the CBS Arena.

With this, you have to say Coventry are taking the right decision not to pursue a move for Gallagher at this point.