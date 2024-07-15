Highlights Celtic must make a much bigger bid to secure Adam Idah's permanent move from Norwich City.

Negotiations ongoing with a significant gap in valuations.

No second bid has been made at this stage.

Scottish Premiership side Celtic are still some way from making a breakthrough in their quest to sign Adam Idah.

According to Football Scotland, a much bigger bid than the first one submitted will be needed if Brendan Rodgers' side are to bring the Norwich City star back to Glasgow on a permanent basis.

Idah spent the first half of last season with the Canaries, but during the January transfer window, a loan move to Celtic Park was sanctioned.

With the Republic of Ireland international failing to establish himself as a prolific scorer at Carrow Road, he was given the opportunity to shine north of the border, and this was an opportunity he took with both hands.

Scoring regularly for Rodgers' side and managing to get on the scoresheet in some vital games, registering a later winner against arch-rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup, he was an extremely popular figure.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 loan spell at Celtic (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

With the player enjoying some excellent moments in Glasgow, it's no shock that the Bhoys are keen to lure him back to Scotland, but it's unclear whether they will be able to get a deal over the line to secure his return.

The player is believed to be interested in a move back to his former loan club, but Norwich can afford to take a tough negotiating stance, with the striker's contract in Norfolk not expiring until the summer of 2028.

It's believed that further conversations have been held between the two sides regarding a potential deal for Idah.

With this in mind, it seems as though a deal could potentially be struck, but there's a sizeable gap in valuations between the two teams with Norwich not willing to let the player go for cheap.

At this stage, no second bid is thought to have been made at this stage, which suggests that there's plenty more negotiating to be done before Rodgers' side feel they are in a position to make an offer that could be accepted.

A much higher offer than the first bid will be required.

Norwich City should continue to take a tough stance on Adam Idah

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

With Idah clearly keen on a return to Celtic Park, some people would argue that standing in the striker's way would be a bad idea.

As well as this, Norwich could generate a decent fee for the Irishman, which would allow the Canaries to spend more on incoming transfers this summer.

But with his contract situation in mind, Norwich should be looking to hold out for the best possible fee for the striker, who could end up being a real asset at Carrow Road during the 2024/25 campaign.

He should not be allowed to go unless the Canaries' valuation is met - and it may be some time before the Irishman exits the club.

In terms of Idah, he just needs to keep his head down and keep working, with a move away from Carrow Road not guaranteed.