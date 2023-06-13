Brentford remain keen on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres but are fully aware that other sides including Fulham and Sporting Lisbon are still interested in him, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report has revealed that the Bees are still in contact as they potentially try to negotiate a deal, although their London rivals are just one of several teams believed to have taken an interest in the Sweden international in recent months.

How did Viktor Gyokeres perform last season?

Recording 22 goals and 12 assists in 50 competitive appearances last term, he was even more impressive in 2022/23 than he was during the 2021/22 campaign, with his performances in recent seasons making it no shock that he's attracting interest from teams in the Premier League.

And he nearly managed to guide the Sky Blues to the top flight last month, assisting Gus Hamer's winner in the play-off semi against Middlesbrough and also putting the ball on a plate for the Brazilian to equalise against Luton Town at Wembley.

The Hatters won on penalties in the end to take themselves to the top tier - but Gyokeres could still be on his way to the Premier League this summer despite his side's misfortune.

Who is in the race for Viktor Gyokeres?

Not only are the Bees, the Cottagers and Sporting all interested in Gyokeres, but also Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

AFC Bournemouth have also been linked with him - but it looks as though Palace and the Cottagers are two of the favourites to win the race at this point with both reportedly preparing offers for the 24-year-old.

He has just one year left on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena, so an exit looks inevitable unless he puts pen to paper on an extension, something that doesn't seem likely considering the interest in him.

How important could Viktor Gyokeres be for Brentford?

With Ivan Toney banned, having Gyokeres at their disposal could be crucial for Thomas Frank's side who will need to sign another goalscorer to replace him.

Some would argue that they only need to dip into the loan market considering they only require a temporary replacement for the England international, but someone like the Coventry star could be a good long-term addition in the English capital.

Even if he isn't a major success in West London, he could be sold on for a decent amount in the future and the revenue generated from his potential future sale could help Frank or a potential successor to spend more in the transfer market.

If he fits within their budget, making a bid seems like a no-brainer, although they do need to have alternative targets to pursue if they are determined to strengthen their forward department this summer.

The number of teams that could bid for him could push his price up, potentially pricing Brentford out of a move.