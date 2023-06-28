Blackburn Rovers are not pursuing a move for Everton striker Ellis Simms at this stage, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The young forward isn't short of interest at this stage despite not making a huge impact for the Toffees during the second half of the season, making 11 league appearances and scoring just once in the process.

Despite failing to shine for Sean Dyche's side, he was a real asset for Sunderland during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, not starting every game but managing to register an impressive seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances for the Black Cats.

His performances led to him being recalled in January - but he might not have played his last game for the Wearside outfit.

Who is reportedly interested in Ellis Simms?

Sunderland are believed to be interested in re-signing the Toffees' forward, something that comes as no real shock considering the lack of forward options Tony Mowbray currently has at his disposal.

Ipswich Town, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked along with Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Swansea, with all seven of these teams currently plying their trade in the Championship.

With this in mind, Blackburn have as good a chance as anyone of winning the race if they pursued him, but he doesn't seem to be high up on their target list at this point.

Should Blackburn Rovers change their stance on Ellis Simms?

Although they have already brought in Niall Ennis, they ideally need more attacking firepower with George Hirst leaving in January and Ben Brereton Diaz leaving the club on the expiration of his contract in just a matter of days.

With this, Simms could be an excellent addition at Ewood Park, having established himself as a proven goalscorer in the second tier from his time at the Stadium of Light.

Although he isn't guaranteed to replicate that success in Lancashire if he made the switch to Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, he's probably a better option to pursue than some other forwards who are completely unproven at this level.

Unfortunately, Blackburn may need to fork out a considerable amount of money to lure Simms away from Goodison Park - and they may not be able to sign him within their current budget.

It would be difficult to see the Toffees loaning Simms out unless he signs a new deal, with his current contract expiring next year.