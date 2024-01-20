Highlights Blackburn Rovers are not currently targeting Lukas Jutkiewicz as a transfer option.

Blackburn Rovers are not targeting Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz at this point, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers aren't in the most stable financial situation at this point, with changes to Indian government regulations making it harder for their owners to transfer money to the United Kingdom.

These cash flow issues have been a concern for many supporters, although the club did manage to recruit some players in the summer without needing to cash in on star midfielder Adam Wharton.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Ashley Phillips may have left - but Rovers will be pleased that they were able to bring players in - although it's unclear whether they will be able to this month.

Lewis Travis has made a loan switch to league rivals Ipswich Town, but no one has arrived at Ewood Park at this point and this is a bit of a blow considering how influential he can be in the middle of the park.

James Hill has also been recalled from his temporary spell in Lancashire, leaving Blackburn with plenty of work to do in their quest to get themselves back on track after some poor recent results.

Jutkiewicz may have made 23 appearances in all competitions this term, registering three goals in the process, but he isn't exactly a key player for Blues at the moment.

He came off the bench for a brief cameo during Tony Mowbray's first game in charge last weekend - but didn't feature in the matchday squad at all during their FA Cup replay against Hull City.

He was also an unused substitute in the three league games before Mowbray's arrival.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if the experienced forward is open to a move away from St Andrew's but he isn't believed to be on Rovers' radar at this point, contrary to another report.

Blackburn Rovers need to focus on additions for the longer term

This link was an interesting one considering Jutkiewicz is 34 now.

With this in mind, he was never going to be a long-term option for Rovers, though he could be seen as affordable.

The fact he probably wouldn't cost too much is a positive for Blackburn who won't want to spend too much money in their current situation.

And if they don't spend too much money, that may allow them to retain Wharton, who is already a game-changer at this level and will only become more financially valuable in the coming years considering he's on a long-term contract.

However, Rovers need to be thinking long-term if possible, and Jutkiewicz won't generate them a decent amount of money from his potential sale in the future if he did arrive at Ewood Park.