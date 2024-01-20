Highlights Birmingham City and Atalanta are at a stalemate in negotiations over Jordan James' transfer, with the clubs far apart in terms of a transfer fee.

James has been one of Birmingham's most consistent players this season and has attracted interest from Fiorentina as well.

While Birmingham fans may want him to stay, selling James could provide funds for the club to invest in other areas.

Jordan James' transfer to Atalanta has reportedly been stalled by Birmingham City, following the club's disagreement with the Serie A club over prolonged discussions for the Welsh international.

James has been a rare positive in a dismal season for Birmingham so far, which has seen them sack two managers. John Eustace was sacked in October to make way for Wayne Rooney, who took the club from the play-offs into a relegation battle, before being replaced by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray in December.

Results continue to be poor as they remain near the bottom of the table, and things seem to be getting worse as James is constantly linked with a move away from the club, with Serie A outfit Atalanta the most heavily linked club at this point.

Jordan James' 2023/24 Championship statistics, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches Played 25 Starts 12 Minutes Played 1192 Goals 6 Assists 0 Pass Accuracy % 77.8 Long Ball Accuracy % 50 Chances Created (Per 90) 0.76 Tackles won (Per 90) 1.43 Duels won (Per 90) 6.12 Interceptions (Per 90) 1.43 Stats correct as of 20/01/2024

However, the club have hit a snag in their bid to sign the young midfielder, who has been one of the most consistent players for the Blues this term.

Birmingham City stall Jordan James transfer over prolonged negotiations

While he has been linked with a transfer for weeks, and even reportedly agreeing terms with the Italian side, Jordan James' transfer to Atalanta has reportedly hit a snag as Birmingham have stalled talks regarding the deal.

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the two clubs still remain far away in negotiations, with Birmingham seemingly annoyed at the sluggish negotiations by the Italian club.

The report reveals that Birmingham want £8.5m for the Wales international, while Atalanta only want to pay £4.5m for the 19-year-old. This has left the clubs in a stalemate, despite James reportedly agreeing terms with the Italian outfit already.

This could put the move for James in jeopardy, especially with Fiorentina now reportedly also interested in the Welshman. It seems incredibly likely that James will leave the Blues this season, with the only question being how high the fee for his transfer will be.

HITC report that a fee of £10m will be enough to secure his signature, although Birmingham fans would no doubt love to see him stay at St Andrew's.

While nobody wants to see the club selling their young talents, sometimes it is vital to let them go to help improve the club in other areas.

With Birmingham already linked with transfer deals for Macauley Langstaff and Alex Pritchard, and already agreeing deals for Andre Dozzell, it makes sense that the Blues may need to cash in on their top prospects in order to keep on spending in the January transfer window.

Mowbray said as much via Birmingham Live, when he tried to make the fans understand why the club could be letting one of its top prospects leave this month.

He said: "Is there interest in him? Maybe. What’s the number? In my mind, we don’t want to sell our best young players, but if we want to reinvest and you get a number that helps you bring four players in, I hope if that’s what we choose to do - and I’m not saying we are - the fans understand it’s only because we are trying to make the football club better quickly.

"He is a talent, we can all see that. I like watching him burst away from players. He changes pace. He’s like one of these cars that has that nitrous oxide, he can put his foot down and he’s off."

A £10m fee could do wonders for Birmingham and help them invest in many areas of the squad, as they aim to fight off relegation this season.

However, James could command an even bigger transfer fee in just a few years, just like Jude Bellingham did after leaving the Blues.

This is why it's difficult to judge whether selling him would be the right decision.