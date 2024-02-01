Highlights Leeds United have seen a deal for Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey collapse.

Talks had taken place, but the decision has been made for the defender to remain at Goodison Park.

The player is now believed to be open to staying on Merseyside despite his previous lack of playing time.

Leeds United have seen talks for Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey collapse, according to Football Insider.

The Whites are in need of strengthening their defence before the 11pm deadline this evening, with the club looking particularly light on the right-hand side.

They had been heavily linked with a move for Godrey, who can operate centrally and as a full-back, but that doesn't look as though that will materialise at this point with less than 11 hours to go until the window slams shut.

He hasn't been the only defender linked with a move to Elland Road though, with Daniel Farke's side seeming to have plenty of irons in the fire heading into the final stages of the transfer period.

One player who seems set for a move to the Whites is Burnley's Connor Roberts, even though he played a crucial part in the Clarets' promotion last term.

Roberts looks set to be the West Yorkshire side's first signing of the window, with Daniel Farke's side enduring a very quiet January period thus far.

Following the injection of funds in the summer though, with several players arriving, perhaps this quietness should come as no surprise.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

There has been no shortage of speculation about the Whites though, regarding movement both in and out of Elland Road.

Ben Godfrey's Leeds United move collapses

Football Insider have reported that following "extensive talks", the decision has been made for Godfrey to remain at Goodison Park.

It's believed the player is happy to remain at Goodison Park after starting away at Fulham in their 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage.

With the player's stance in mind, it seems highly unlikely that Leeds would be able to convince him to drop down to the Championship.

And Football Insider believe he will now remain on Merseyside for at least the remainder of the campaign.

Failed Ben Godfrey move isn't too much of a blow for Leeds United

There's no doubt that Godfrey would have been an excellent asset to have in the second tier.

But with Roberts set to come in, the Whites are addressing a position they have needed to since Luke Ayling and Djed Spence left the club.

Godfrey could have been a good addition in central defence with Roberts on the right, but with Charlie Cresswell not leaving, the Toffees' player is needed less than Roberts is right now.

The Welshman can be a real asset on the right, so he has to be a more important signing than Godfrey at the moment.

The latter will just be hoping he secures more game time at Goodison Park between now and the end of the season.