Highlights Southampton will need to pay more than £4m for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski if they want to secure a deal before the deadline.

The Saints need to act quickly as there has been no contact between the two clubs as of yesterday.

Southampton's attacking department could benefit from some additions, especially with Nathan Tella's departure likely to reduce their firepower.

Southampton will need to pay way more than £4m if they want to have any chance of luring Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski away from the Scottish Premiership side before the deadline, according to the Press and Journal.

The same outlet has claimed that as of yesterday, no contact had been made between the two sides, so the Saints will need to get their skates on if they want to give themselves the best chance of getting a deal for the North Macedonian over the line.

The Saints are likely to be active during the final stages of the window, not just because they are likely to have a decent amount of money to spend, but also because of Nathan Tella's departure and Jack Stephens' serious-looking injury.

Russell Martin will be keen to strengthen his side as much as possible in his quest to guide the south-coast club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - and their attacking department could benefit from an addition or two.

Southampton's striker department

The Saints have been blessed by the fact Adam Armstrong and Che Adams have made great starts to the season, with both managing to get themselves on the scoresheet several times.

However, it's unclear whether Paul Onuachu will remain at St Mary's beyond the deadline because there have been rumours about his future.

Sekou Mara and Kamaldeen Sulemana are other potential options for Martin, but there has been speculation about the latter as well as Onuachu and this means the south-coast side will need to have some forward targets to choose from if one or both of them look set to depart.

What did Aberdeen's boss say about Bojan Miovski's future?

Barry Robson is "hugely" confident that Miovski will remain at Pittodrie beyond the end of the window, speaking to the Daily Record.

He, along with Duk, has been linked with a move to England this summer but so far, the Scottish Premiership outfit have managed to retain both of them.

That is an impressive achievement, especially when you consider how much attention Duk was reportedly receiving earlier this summer.

Should Southampton pay more than £4m to recruit Bojan Miovski?

Miovski had a reasonably decent goalscoring record before he arrived at Aberdeen but he really made a name for himself last season.

Scoring 16 league goals in 33 league appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, that is a superb record and he has also made an excellent start to this term, registering three goals in four competitive appearances.

If he can continue to score regularly, it will only be a matter of time before he secures a move away from the Scottish top tier and he's certainly worth at least £4m.

Because the Saints have cashed in on quite a few key players, they can afford to pay over the odds for some players and if they really want Miovski, they should meet Aberdeen's asking price if it isn't too much.

They just need to ensure that they don't have too many options - because that could create disharmony if certain players aren't playing regularly enough.

And that's the last thing Martin needs as he looks to get his side back to the top flight.