Update provided over potential Middlesbrough boss ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Middlesbrough are still yet to appoint a new manager since the sacking of Chris Wilder – but they’re certainly edging closer to a move.

That’s because Football Insider is reporting that one of the main candidates for the role, Michael Carrick, should be in the stands for the club’s fixture against Wigan in the Championship tonight.

The former player has been heavily linked with the vacancy and it appears a deal to make him the side’s next manager is now nearly completed, with the figure set to attend their next fixture.

As of yet, Carrick has yet to be handed a role in management anywhere. After an illustrious playing career that resulted in Premier League and Champions League titles aplenty with Man United, he then decided to make the transition into a member of the backroom team as a coach.

He has since worked his way up and has handled the Red Devils’ academy teams before becoming one of their assistants. He has since departed that role at Old Trafford and there have been talks that he could soon move into management with a team himself.

Now, it appears he will get that opportunity with Middlesbrough. He will have a task on his hands though with the second tier side, as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

Even with the side spending money over the summer and backing Chris Wilder, they have continued to slip further and further down the table. With the club now rooted in the drop zone, he will be tasked with taking them not only out of the bottom three but up towards the promotion places too.

The Verdict

Michael Carrick could be a very shrewd appointment for Middlesbrough considering the way in which other similar appointments have gone in the EFL.

Kieran McKenna is probably the latest example of a coach who has gone from impressing as a coach with Man United to really thriving in the main role. He has transformed Ipswich and made them arguably the team to beat in League One and it would be a real surprise if they weren’t promoted this campaign.

Carrick has even more experience and knowhow perhaps. The former player has been exposed to a very high level of football from his time playing and has since gone on to work his way up as a member of the backroom team too. He paid his dues and learned plenty in an academy role and then learned more as an assistant.

Now, he is ready for the main role – but he probably couldn’t have picked a trickier task than the one at Middlesbrough.