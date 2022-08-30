Update provided over future of in-demand Preston North End player

Preston North End haven’t received any new bids for Emil Riis as of yet – and that means he could be set to stay at the club as things stand.

Despite reports from the striker’s native country suggesting that a new bid had been placed, LancsLive is now claiming that there hasn’t been a fresh offer for his services as of yet.

It means that whilst Riis might have interest from other clubs, there is no deal yet in place and for now his future will remain at Deepdale.

It’s clear Ryan Lowe wants a new forward and a wing-back before the window shuts too – and if the forward was to have a bid come in and potentially be tempted away from Preston, then it would leave them even shorter in attack too. It means that the former Plymouth boss might not be too keen to let him depart.

However, this season, the 24-year-old has only managed two starts to his name in the Championship. He’s played in all six league outings but has only been given the nod from the beginning in two of those – and instead, Troy Parrott has been favoured as a lone striker.

That’s despite the youngster managing an impressive haul of 16 goals and five assists in the Championship during the 2021/22 season. Even with the player shining, Lowe has favoured others in his team.

It means that the player might be up for grabs before the window shuts. However, as of yet, with two days remaining in the window, there has been no bids made for his services.

The Verdict

Emil Riis at Preston is somewhat of a strange one right now for both the player, the club and their manager too.

Riis was the side’s top goalscorer last time around and you would think he would be a regular starter because of that fact. With the team also not managing to score many so far this campaign – they have only one effort in six games so far this season – you’d think he would be a cert to feature often.

However, Ryan Lowe has actually changed his tactics to incorporate more of a lone striker – and that means Troy Parrott has been given the nod instead, having signed on a loan deal from Tottenham. With Riis sat on the sidelines right now, it begs the question of whether the Preston boss sees him as a regular feature or not.

If he doesn’t, then perhaps it could lead to an exit before the end of the window.