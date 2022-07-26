Update provided over future of Aston Villa player with Rangers, Preston and Middlesbrough linked with transfer deal

There’s been a fresh update over the future of in-demand striker Cameron Archer this summer, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealing that Steven Gerrard may have to sign a striker before he can think about letting Archer leave.

The young player has been wanted by teams across the EFL from previous club to Preston to new teams like Middlesbrough. Even clubs in Scotland like Rangers have been linked with a loan deal for the forward.

However, according to Alan Nixon, there will be no movement from the 20-year-old until the Villains manage to bring in some of their own transfer targets this summer. One area they are looking to strengthen is their strikeforce but until they can add some new faces, the player might end up staying with the club.

All three clubs will be keen for Steven Gerrard to sign his own forwards at Villa Park this summer then so that a move for Archer can happen.

Last season, the striker really thrived and burst onto the scene with Preston, having been allowed to join the club on loan from January onwards. The Lilywhites used him often and he managed a total of 20 league games at the back end of the campaign with seven goals and one assist along the way.

He impressed boss Ryan Lowe who wants him back but now they face competition for his signature, with plenty queuing up to try and seal a short-term deal for the player. However, for now, the clubs will all have to play the waiting game this transfer window.

The Verdict

Preston North End saw just how good Cameron Archer can be last season in the Championship and it’s no surprise they are desperate for the player back.

He bagged a hatful of goals during his time there and looked like he could be a leading striker in that division given a full season there. With Rangers also chasing after him now too, he might even have the opportunity to dip his foot in the water of top flight action and European football too.

However, with Villa keeping their options open in terms of their strikers for next season, there is every chance that he might stay with his manager Steven Gerrard at Villa Park. The boss likes what he sees of the youngster and after a solid pre-season, he could choose for the player to stay in the Premier League with them.

For now, the player will certainly be staying put it seems – and this could be a transfer that drags on until the very end of the summer window.