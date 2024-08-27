Key Takeaways Wolves are expected to resume talks with Burnley over a deal for Luca Koleosho after their League Cup tie on Wednesday.

Burnley rejected a £20m offer for the player last week, as they battle to keep hold of the youngster.

Koleosho is keen on making the move to Molineux ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Burnley’s Luca Koleosho is keen on joining Wolves, with talks between the clubs over a fee for the winger expected to take place later this week.

The Italy U21 international was the subject of an offer from Wanderers as they look to strengthen their options out wide following Pedro Neto’s move to Chelsea.

However, it had been claimed that Burnley had rejected an offer from Wolves, and that their hopes of signing the player were ‘fading’.

Yet, it appears this could go down to the wire, as journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that further discussions are expected after the two sides meet at Molineux in the League Cup on Wednesday, with Koleosho looking to seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

“Clarets made it difficult for Luca Koleosho as they didn’t want to negotiate the £25M offer Wolverhampton put on the table. Player’s not happy about it and wants the move to Wolves. Sources confirmed that things should move after the League Cup game against both teams.”

Luca Koleosho sale would hurt Burnley

It’s been a chaotic week or so for Burnley, as they’ve seen several quality players depart Turf Moor after a relatively quiet start to the window.

Some sales were inevitable following relegation to the Championship, but fans will be concerned at the decisions that have been made recently, even if they are looking to bring in new recruits.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact that Koleosho leaving would be a big blow, as he is the sort of young, exciting talent that Burnley would want to build around in the years to come, and to spearhead a promotion push this season.

Having said that, it can be counter-productive to keep a player that wants to leave, and if Koleosho does want to leave for Wolves, it may be about getting a big fee and then bringing in a suitable replacement.

Of course, with the window shutting in a few days, this won’t be straightforward, so there’s a lot of pressure on the board to ensure that they do sort the replacements.

Luca Koleosho is capable of playing in the Premier League

From the perspective of the player, you can see why he wants to join Wolves, as they will be able to offer Koleosho Premier League football.

It was a forgettable campaign for Burnley last time out, but the youngster was one of their bright sparks, and his injury, which actually came against Wolves, did come at a very bad time for Vincent Kompany’s side.

As well as that, Koleosho will see a lot of his teammates having moved on this summer and that may make him question whether he can fulfil his ambitions at Turf Moor.

Luca Koleosho's all-time career statistics, as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 26/8/2024) Club Appearances Goals Assists Burnley 17 2 1 Espanyol B 14 2 0 Espanyol 6 1 0

Burnley’s transfer plans

It promises to be a very busy few days for the Clarets, and it’s pretty clear that Parker is going to need reinforcements if Burnley are to secure a top two finish, which has to be the aim.

With the likes of Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert and potentially Koleosho leaving, along with many more, the funds should be there to bring in genuine quality, and that has to be the focus in the coming days.

Pleasingly, in Parker, they have a manager who has been there and done it at this level, so he knows exactly what’s required, and it’s down to the recruitment team to deliver.

So, it will be intriguing to see how the next few days play out, and how the Burnley squad looks come 11pm on Friday night.