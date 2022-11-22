Update provided on Wigan Athletic’s pursuit of Kolo Toure

An announcement confirming Kolo Toure’s arrival as Wigan Athletic boss is still a few days away.

It was revealed late last week that the Leicester City coach had emerged as the number one target for the Latics as they search for Leam Richardson’s successor.

However, even though some reports claimed he could be in place as the new boss over the weekend, it still hasn’t happened, which has prompted some questions from fans wondering if the move had stalled.

But, journalist Alan Nixon has stated that nothing is imminent, although he didn’t indicate that it’s off, with the situation likely to be resolved by the end of the week.

“Might be a couple more days yet from what I hear.”

Of course, there is no particular rush for Wigan to get this appointment done right now, as they are not back in Championship action until December 10, when the new boss will be given a tough first game at The Den against Millwall.

If Toure does arrive, it will be his first managerial role having spent the past few years as a coach for Brendan Rodgers at Celtic then the Foxes.

The verdict

This has been frustrating for Wigan fans as they obviously just want the new boss in place and it had appeared that Toure was very close to taking over.

So, this delay was unexpected but there clearly doesn’t seem to be a major problem and it’s still on course to happen.

Now, it’s case of waiting for a few more days when it should get sorted and Toure will still have more than enough time to get to know the players ahead of the Millwall game.

