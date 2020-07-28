Update provided on West Brom’s pursuit of 17-goal marksman in wake of promotion

West Brom remain interested in signing Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi but face competition from the likes of Napoli and Lazio, according to Turkish newspaper Sabah.

Albion are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League after gaining promotion last Wednesday, and Slaven Bilic will be keen to add more firepower to his squad.

Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis, and with Hal Robson-Kanu approaching the age of 32, a new striker is likely to arrive this summer.

Muriqi endured a fine individual campaign for Fenerbahce this term, scoring 17 goals in a total of 36 games across all competitions, as well as chipping in with seven assists.

Naturally, the 26-year-old is likely to be a man in demand this summer, and Fenerbahce are reluctant to lose the striker, slapping a €20m price tag on his head.

Slaven Bilic, though, is said to be “very keen” to bring the striker to the Hawthorns this summer, and he remains their prime target following their promotion to the top-flight.

The Verdict

Whilst you feel that West Brom may need to a proven goalscorer at Premier League level ahead of next season, it’s hard to ignore Muriqi’s goalscoring record in Turkey.

17 goals and seven assists for a striker playing for a big club is a solid record, and it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from some big clubs.

It would be a real coup for West Brom to sign him, given the calibre of clubs said to be interested.