Update provided on West Brom’s chances of appointing Sean Dyche

West Brom could struggle to meet the financial demands of Sean Dyche as they start the process of bringing in Steve Bruce’s replacement.

After a torrid start to the season, which has left Albion in the relegation zone, the hierarchy finally decided to sack Bruce this morning.

Since then there has been speculation surrounding who could take over, with many fans hoping that the club would turn to Dyche, who is available after leaving Burnley earlier this year.

Whilst he was dismissed after a tough previous campaign, Dyche did an outstanding job on the whole at Turf Moor, which included winning promotion, guiding them to Europe and spending six years in the top-flight on a modest budget.

However, convincing the former Watford chief to move to The Hawthorns may be a challenge, as reporter Alan Nixon cast doubt on Albion’s ability to pay what Dyche would demand when quizzed on the possibility of the move happening.

“Not sure they pay enough for him.”

Albion are back in action at Reading this weekend as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

The verdict

If West Brom could do a deal for Dyche then most would agree that it would be a huge coup for the club and it’s something the board simply have to explore.

Given his pedigree, and the fact he could probably hold out for a job higher up, you can understand why it would cost a lot to bring Dyche in, but that’s going to be the case for any good, proven manager.

So, it’s ultimately on the powers that be to decide whether this is a realistic option and you would expect conversations to be had at the very minimum.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.