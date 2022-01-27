Update provided on Tottenham’s transfer pursuit of 21-y/o Championship man

Tottenham remain interested in Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence and could push to sign the wing-back this month.

Antonio Conte had hoped to bring in Wolves’ Adama Traore to solve that position in his squad, however he is poised to join Barcelona from the Black Country side.

Therefore, Spurs have had to search for alternatives and the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16:25) confirmed that they are weighing up a potential move for Spence, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

However, due to the fact that the 21-year-old has played for Boro and the Reds in the current campaign, Spurs wouldn’t be able to use the player until the next season.

Yet, the update confirms that it doesn’t appear to have put Spurs off signing Spence this month, as he will be viewed as a long-term option down the right flank for the Londoners.

For Spence, he knows his immediate future lies at the City Ground, with the youngster starring for Steve Cooper’s side as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that Spurs want Spence because he is an extremely talented player and many will expect him to handle the step up to the Premier League with ease.

Obviously, the fact he can’t play for them now isn’t ideal, but given his age they will see him as someone who could be the right wing-back for the years to come.

So, it would still be a smart move to try and tie him down this month, even if he is going to finish the season at Forest.

