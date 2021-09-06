Update provided on the situation of Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic amid recent concern

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be fit to face the Republic of Ireland for Serbia tomorrow night after sustaining a cheekbone injury against Luxembourg on Friday afternoon, according to Meridian Sport.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn in the 84th minute of their World Cup qualifier for Luke Jovic after sustaining this injury, but had already helped the Serbians all but secure three points against Luxembourg after netting a first-half brace.

This was a major concern for the Cottagers, who had already seen their star man travel to Qatar earlier this month for a friendly despite being an unused substitute, before flying back to Europe for their 2022 qualification campaign.

But Mitrovic, who has already scored four times and picked up two assists in five Championship games this season, is also a vital player for his national side in their quest to get to the 2022 World Cup.

Currently, they are four points clear of third-place Luxembourg but level on points with Euro 2016 winners Portugal.

At this reasonably early stage of the qualification campaign though, they are unlikely to rest a key asset in the Fulham forward and as per Meridian Sport, he is in line to play in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland after initial fears he would be ruled out of this potentially crucial tie.

As a key player, it would be no surprise to see him start after being given just four days to recover from the injury he sustained at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

The Verdict:

This is the definition of a double-edged sword. The fact he’s fit to play against Ireland will give Fulham fans a huge boost after seeing him heavily contribute to the cause at Craven Cottage so far this season.

But they would have ideally wanted Mitrovic to return to west London to recover instead of travelling across Europe to play in tomorrow’s international fixture, although his flight from Dublin to London is likely to be a short one on his return.

This is the only real plus for a Fulham side who are also likely to see him go on international duty again next month, where he will travel to the Stade de Luxembourg before returning to his home nation to play against Azerbaijan.

However, the striker would be more than unhappy if he was denied the opportunity to represent his country – and Marco Silva’s side will be hoping his goalscoring form for his country will only help the 26-year-old to keep building his goalscoring momentum in what could be a close title race with West Bromwich Albion.

New signing Rodrigo Muniz will also be keeping him on his toes at Craven Cottage, so it will be interesting to see whether he can retain his form throughout the 2021/22 campaign for club and country.