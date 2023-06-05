Sunderland will need to improve their offer if they’re to complete the signing of Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham.

Will Jobe Bellingham join Sunderland?

The 17-year-old has come through the ranks at Blues, and he is very highly-rated, which is why he made 22 appearances for John Eustace’s side this season despite his young age.

However, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Bellingham, and it’s no secret that Sunderland are desperate to bring the midfielder to the Stadium of Light.

Kristjaan Speakman, who is the sporting director at Sunderland, and Mike Dodds, who is on the staff, both know Bellingham from their time at Blues, so they’ve been pushing for the player to make the move to Wearside.

And, it had appeared that the transfer was at a very advanced stage last month, but the Daily Mail gave a fresh update on Monday that revealed the two clubs are still apart on their valuation of the teenager.

“Sunderland have been told they will need to raise their offer for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham. Sunderland have offered around £1million for the 17-year-old whose elder brother Jude is set for Real Madrid.”

The Black Cats are expected to be busy in the transfer market over the coming weeks as they look to back Tony Mowbray with funds to build on his impressive first season, where his injury-hit squad managed to reach the play-offs.

How much will Sunderland have to pay for Bellingham?

You can understand why Blues want more than the £1m that has been suggested here, because Bellingham is a player with huge potential, so that fee isn’t enough. It had been thought that around £3m would get the deal done, and that seems much more realistic.

Of course, given his age, you would imagine there are plenty of clauses and add-ons as part of any agreement, which makes sense as well, especially for Blues. They’re in line to benefit hugely from a sell-on with Jude this summer, which highlights how important it can be to make it as part of the agreement.

With this having rumbled on for a long time now, you would expect it will get done, but Sunderland will have to increase their offer, and it’s something you’d expect them to do as Bellingham is an exciting young talent who could have a big future in the game.