Steve Bruce update provided as West Brom’s poor form continues

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is under ‘big pressure’ as his side lost 1-0 to Preston on Wednesday night.

After a busy summer, the experienced former Aston Villa boss was expected to push Albion for promotion this season but they are now in the relegation zone after just one win in 12, which includes the defeat at North End.

Therefore, many fans are calling for Bruce to go and whilst he is adamant that he will be able to turn the Baggies’ fortunes around, his future is in doubt.

That’s after reporter Tom Collomosse confirmed on Twitter that the hierarchy at The Hawthorns are considering a change.

“Big pressure on Steve Bruce now. Just never happened for him at #wba who are now staring down the barrel.”

Whilst Albion have been unfortunate on occasions this season, the reality is that they are already eight points away from the play-off places and the fans are increasingly frustrated with the mistakes the team are making.

Bruce had made six changes to the XI for the game at Deepdale but he didn’t get the response he wanted.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

In truth, this isn’t really a surprise as any manager is going to be under huge pressure when you win one game in 12 with West Brom, as it’s simply not good enough.

Bruce had made it clear that he felt the side could get promotion and unfortunately for Albion he hasn’t been able to back that up.

You can understand why the support are livid at how this situation is playing out and it will be interesting to see if a decision is made ahead of the weekend game against Luton Town.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.