Sheffield Wednesday's players have now been paid their March wages, allowing the club to avoid an impending three-window-long transfer ban.

The Star reported that all the Wednesday playing staff have now received their payments for the third month of the year, just in time to avoid today's (Monday, 7th April) deadline, which, had they breached it, wouldn't have allowed the club to buy any players for the next three transfer windows.

The day before the Owls' 1-0 loss to Hull City, the club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, admitted to The Star that his players were yet to be paid the money they were owed in March. Chansiri further confirmed that the rest of the club's staff had been paid, but he could not give any assurances that all the players would fall into the same category before the automatic sanctions fell on the Owls.

The issue has been settled, as was confirmed by a statement from the club which read: "Sheffield Wednesday can confirm that all outstanding player salaries have been satisfied for the month of March. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding."

Sheffield Wednesday wages saga brought to an end

Wednesday have now paid their players their March wages, thus avoiding the heavy sanctions that were about to come down on them. Chansiri, who has been reluctant to put his own money into the club of late, stumped up a reported £2 million to resolve the matter, as per Alan Nixon.

The Star had reported that, as of Sunday morning, some of Danny Rohl's men, who had played for the club the day before, still hadn't been paid their March salaries. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) became involved in the matter, unsurprisingly, but their members have now been satisfied with the late wages now having been paid.

This uncertain period for the club, of which there have been a number since Chansiri took over at Hillsborough in 2015, looked to have taken a bit of a toll on the club's boss following his side's loss on Saturday.

Stories linking him with other positions in English football have swirled throughout this season, but this latest saga could be the straw that breaks his back and sends him on his way, with formerly interested side Southampton now set to be on the hunt for a new manager following the expected departure of Ivan Juric from his position at St Mary's.

It's not sunny at Sheffield Wednesday just yet

The settlement of this payment issue has warded off any major consequences, at least temporarily, but it does speak to the seemingly dire situation behind the scenes at Hillsborough, stuff that Rohl has had to contend with ever since his appointment in October 2023.

Despite all the hurdles and distractions that he has been confronted with, the young German has set the club on an upwards trajectory, leading them to a much improved season this time out than in the previous one.

Sheffield Wednesday's league positions under Danny Rohl (as of 7/4/25) Games played Wins Draws Losses GD Points Position 2023/24 46 15 8 23 -24 53 20th 2024/25 40 14 10 16 -7 52 13th

But a man of his talents will know his worth. He won't be short of suitors come the summer, and this headache, albeit gone now, might have proven to be one too many for Rohl to take.