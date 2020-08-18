Update provided on Sheffield United’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace

Sheffield United remain interested in a move for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash, but a deal “will take time” due to what United are offering for the player.

Cash is a player in serious demand after a remarkable individual campaign for the Reds, in a season where he was converted from a winger into a full-back.

The likes of Fulham, West Ham and Sheffield United have been linked with the 23-year-old’s signature following Forest’s failure to secure a top-six finish, with the Blades already having an offer turned down.

United have recently offered £10m for Cash which was turned down by Forest, but Chris Wilder’s side are now said to be a preparing a new offer for the defender.

That offer, as per James Nursey of the Mirror, would see United lower their bid to £4m, but also include two senior players in exchange for right-back Cash – one of those said to be Luke Freeman.

According to Nursey, any deal “will take time” given the amount of players involved in the potential deal, but the Blades still remain interested in Cash.

Forest will be desperate to hold onto Cash, who was voted as their Player of the Season after a hugely impressive campaign under Sabri Lamouchi.

The Verdict

Forest fans will be resigned to losing Cash this summer, so it is important that Forest stand firm and get the best deal possible.

£4m and two players wouldn’t be too bad of a deal, especially if one of the players exchanged is Luke Freeman, as he is a creative player who has shone at this level before.

If they can also bring in someone like Callum Robinson, who is also out of favour at Sheffield United, then, it wouldn’t be a bad bit of business by the Reds.