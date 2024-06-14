Some clarity on the links between the Blades and Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows has emerged, via journalist Danny Hall.

The financial limitations that United are working with this summer are well known. It is unlikely that, with the current setup of the club, they'll be able to spend a lot of money on signings.

They will have had some financial relief from the six players that have already been released, and plans are in place to offload the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza, Anis Slimane and Benie Traore, if they can find new homes for them, according to Alan Nixon.

A loosening of the purse strings could come if the reported takeover of the club by an American investment group goes through quickly enough. Current owner Prince Abdullah is exploring the possibility of retaining some stakes, turning the deal into more of a partnership, according to the Sheffield Star.

The plans for incomings have been made quite clear though.

A lot of the signings will be from the free agent or loan market, with maybe a couple of transfer fees paid, and they want to target more experienced players to balance out the squad a bit, as many of the club's top young talents are set to be much more involved in the upcoming campaign.

Related Sheffield United summer transfer window plans revealed The Blades are currently working on a tight budget, but things could change over the course of the window.

Rumours circulating in the Blades' realm have suggested that they may be targeting Peterborough full-back Harrison Burrows this summer. Hall has provided an update on this situation.

The Posh's captain is not set for any immediate move to the Steel City, according to the Star journalist. Burrows is very highly rated and, at 22-years-old, he looks to be yet another brilliant talent to have been developed by Peterborough.

His contract with the League One side is up next season, which could present an opportunity for a move by United when that time comes around.

Hall believes that the time he has left on his current deal, although it isn't particularly long at the moment, rules the Blades out of a move for him as things stand, adding that Posh would likely try and drive the price up for him, as they often do with their young players.

They sold Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry City in January for £4.25 million, on the provision that he be loaned back to the third tier team for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign straight away.

Harrison Burrows would be a brilliant Sheffield United signing, if they could afford him

Not only is Burrows' talent worthy of a high figure, that price will also likely rise because he is the captain. Unfortunately for the Blades, they don't have the means to be able to pull a deal off. But, if an influx of money comes in that would allow them to sign him in this window, or if they try and hold off until he's a free agent, they should definitely go for him.

He was one of the best full-backs in League One last season, if not the best, contributing 20 combined goals and assists in 45 games.

Harrison Burrows' 23/24 League One stats Apps 45 Goals 6 Assists 14 Big chances created 20 Key passes per game 2.6 Clean sheets 11 Stats taken from Sofascore

That level of production from that area of the pitch is astounding. In Chris Wilder's system, which gets the wide defenders higher up the pitch, his talents would be unlocked even more.

It may be in Peterborough's best interest to try and offload him this season. If they don't get promoted next time round, there's every chance that he could walk out the door for nothing. It just appears that the Blades aren't in a good enough position to capitalise on it.