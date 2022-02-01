Update provided on Sander Berge at Sheffield United amid transfer approach

Serie A side Venezia made an approach to Sheffield United regarding a potential loan deal for midfielder Sander Berge, as per a report from Trivenet Goal.

The same outlet also revealed that Blades owner Prince Abdullah intervened to reject this approach from the Italian club, ruling out the possibility of a potential move for the Norwegian in the latter stages of the winter window.

23-year-old Berge was heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane last summer along with England international Aaron Ramsdale following the club’s relegation back to the Championship, with the former being linked with top-tier sides in England, Italy and Spain.

Unfortunately for those interested teams though, the South Yorkshire outfit refused to lower their asking price for one of their most valuable assets, with no club seemingly wanting to pay the £35m release clause inserted into his contract on his arrival at United back in 2020.

He also contracted Covid in the final few days of the summer 2021 window, effectively ending a potential transfer away from the Championship as he looked set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

However, injury struggles have proved to be detrimental to him again, making just 11 appearances this term, with the form of Connor Hourihane and Oliver Norwood as a partnership also limiting his first-team chances at this stage.

With this, Venezia made an audacious move to recruit him on a loan deal, an approach that was rebuffed by United who are now set to hold on to him until the end of the season.

His contract at Bramall Lane doesn’t expire until 2024, potentially allowing Paul Heckingbottom’s men to hold out for a sizeable fee for his services when the next transfer window comes along.

The Verdict:

Although Heckingbottom will be keen to retain some of his key players, he may have been gutted at the lack of interest in Berge considering he hasn’t really played much and is probably still worth a decent chunk of money.

If a sizeable eight-figure offer had come in for him, it would’ve been hard to see the Blades reject that considering the midfield’s injury worries and that potentially would have given the second-tier side’s boss the funds he needed to conduct more business.

Although the arrivals of Adam Davies and Charlie Goode are promising, a few more players may have freshened things up even more ahead of a potential promotion push and possibly could have given them the boost needed to ensure they were able to secure a place in the top six at the end of the campaign.

However, Heckingbottom already has many talented players at his disposal and even if he did have the funds to bring another few additions in, perhaps he would have opted against that to avoid the risk of rocking the boat too much.

The Blades’ boss will also be hoping to have the Norwegian fit for the remainder of the season though – because he could be a game-changer if he can perform to his maximum in the Championship.