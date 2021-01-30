Update provided on Premier League club’s pursuit of key Nottingham Forest man

Burnley have turned their attention away from Joe Worrall for now, as they have been priced out by Nottingham Forest.

It’s no secret that Sean Dyche is a huge fan of the Reds centre-back, with reports two years ago suggesting he was a £10m target for the Premier League side.

Of course, nothing materialised then, but those links haven’t gone away, and with the Clarets taken over earlier this month, it was thought they could go back in for Worrall.

However, Sun journalist Alan Nixon provided an update on the situation, revealing that they don’t want to meet Forest’s asking price, although he warned that these things can change quickly.

“Price still too high. Burnley been trying elsewhere. May return to him later. They do want two centre halves in time.”

It would be hugely surprising to see Forest cash in on the academy graduate this month, as Worrall has been a key performer for Chris Hughton this season, and the side are battling to stay in the Championship.

Forest are back in action against Barnsley this afternoon, as look to extend the two-point gap from the relegation zone.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Forest are demanding big money for Worrall, because he is a top performer at this level, and could handle the step up.

Ultimately, Burnley will need to stump up serious cash to do a deal, and as they aren’t desperate for a centre-back right now, it’s hard to see this happening in the next few days.

It could be a different story in the summer, but the immediate focus for Worrall and Forest will be staying in the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.