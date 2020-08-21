Update provided on potentially high-profile Watford exit

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu will have to play the waiting game over his potential exit from the club this summer, with AC Milan looking towards the ‘final rush’ in the transfer window.

Deulofeu was part of the Watford squad relegated from the Premier League last season, with the forward’s form not good enough to avoid the drop.

The 26-year-old scored four goals and registered five assists in 28 Premier League appearances, but it is now widely expected that he moves out of Vicarage Road as the Hornets plan for life back in the Championship.

As per an update from Corriere dello Sport (see attachment), there has been consideration from AC Milan about potentially linking up with their former loanee.

However, a move out of Watford doesn’t appear to be imminent, with the report also claiming that despite talks with the forward’s representatives, Milan are in no rush to get the deal done at this stage of the window.

Deulofeu scored four goals and registered three assists in 17 Serie A appearances during his time with Milan in 2016/17.

Since then, the former Everton man has spent time with Barcelona before settling with Watford.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Deulofeu sticking around in the Championship with Watford and some big clubs are going to be interested in the 26-year-old.

He’s a top player and he’s not going to spend his peak years in the Championship, it just isn’t going to happen.

Whether Milan make this teased interest serious, remains to be seen, but there will be other interest this summer.

