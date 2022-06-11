Update provided on potential Mike Ashley deal for Derby County

Mike Ashley is very keen to do a deal to buy Derby County and wants exclusivity from the administrators to get it over the line.

American businessman Chris Kirchner had been named as the preferred bidder earlier this year but he failed to meet a 5pm deadline that was set yesterday to finalise the agreement.

As a result, other interested parties are back in the frame – including former Newcastle United chief Ashley.

And, whilst he’s had a mixed relationship with the administrators Quantuma, the Telegraph have revealed that he remains ‘determined’ to purchase the club who will be playing in League One next season.

The update adds that Ashley has outlined his intentions to those involved with the deal and he has made it clear he is ready to act if he is given the chance to move ahead with it.

However, he isn’t the only name in the frame, with former Wolves owner Steve Morgan and Andy Appleby also having been linked, whilst it’s still not out the question that Kirchner provides the funds and gets the deal done.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

Firstly, it’s a real positive for Derby that Ashley remains very keen on buying the club because they are in a desperate situation right now.

You can understand why he has been very frustrated at how this process has played out, and there will be many questioning the administrators and they way they’ve handled things.

But, that’s for another day. Right now, the only concern is sorting a buyer for the club and if Ashley is ready and waiting to do a deal as he claims then he should be given a chance to get it over the line.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.