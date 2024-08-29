Portsmouth are not expected to bring former favourite Jed Wallace back to the club, with the West Brom man not on their radar heading into Deadline Day.

The 30-year-old started his professional career with Pompey, and his performances were a bright point in an otherwise dark time for the club over a decade ago when they were battling around in League Two.

Wallace’s performances earned a move to then-Championship Wolves, in what was a financial boost for the club, and he has gone on to have an impressive career, which has mainly been played out in the second tier.

The winger is currently with West Brom, so the prospect of Wallace returning to Fratton Park would be considered a real coup for Portsmouth, and there was talk on social media that a deal could be in the pipeline.

However, the Portsmouth News has revealed that a move for Wallace is not on the agenda for John Mousinho’s side as they go into the final day of the window.

Jed Wallace has a big role to play at West Brom

If Wallace was available for a transfer at a suitable price, there would be a host of Championship clubs keen on the ex-Millwall man, but you can’t imagine that Albion are keen to sell.

Jed Wallace's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Portsmouth 121 30 12 Wolves 23 1 3 Millwall 260 42 49 West Brom 97 12 13

An injury has disrupted Wallace’s pre-season, but he has featured in the past few games from the bench, and he is sure to play a prominent role for Carlos Corberan’s side moving forward.

Last season, the experienced wide man recorded 11 goal contributions in 44 games as the Baggies reached the play-offs, so he can still contribute at this level, even if he may be more of a squad player than before due to the quality at Corberan’s disposal.

Furthermore, his know-how and leadership in the dressing room will be valued, so it would be a huge shock if Wallace was sold before the deadline, and there’s no real indication that may happen.

From the perspective of the player, Wallace has two years left on his contract at The Hawthorns, and he will no doubt be intent on seeing out that deal, as he tries to help West Brom back to the Premier League.

Portsmouth have a strategy as they look to improve

Of course, Wallace would enhance the Portsmouth side, but it’s fair to say that he doesn’t really fit the mould for the type of signing they have generally made under Mousinho.

There are exceptions, but the Pompey chief is building a team that is young, hungry and on their way up, and the reality is that the south coast side can’t spend the big wages that many of their rivals in the Championship splash out.

So, they have to be smart in the market, and the fact Portsmouth are yet to lose to three promotion hopefuls this season shows they are doing a lot right.

It remains to be seen what business Portsmouth do ahead of the 11pm deadline on Friday night, with the side back in action on Saturday when they welcome Sunderland to Fratton Park.