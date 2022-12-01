Update provided on Norwich City man at World Cup after injury concern

Josh Sargent it still being assessed by the USA ahead of their last 16 tie against the Netherlands in the World Cup on Saturday.

The Norwich City striker was forced off in the second half of the 1-0 victory against Iran in the week with what appeared to be a very serious looking problem at the time.

Whilst the full extent of the issue is still unclear, an update was provided by the US Soccer Federation today as they wait to see if the forward will be involved this weekend.

“Josh Sargent is day-to-day with ‘right ankle soreness‘.”

The fact the former Bremen man is seemingly still in contention for the USA game and hasn’t been sent home would suggest that the issue is not at all serious and that will come as a major relief to Dean Smith.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Norwich this season, scoring nine goals in 21 games to help the side to fifth in the table heading into the break.

Smith’s men are back in action on December 10 when they travel to take on Swansea City.

The verdict

This was a real worry for Sargent as he looked in serious pain when he went off and he has clearly still got an issue.

You can understand why the USA are being coy with the injury as they don’t want to give away team news ahead of what is such a big game, so it’s a case of waiting for further updates in the coming days.

As for Norwich, they will be hoping that Sargent comes back fully fit because he is going to have a big role to play in their promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.