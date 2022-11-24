Update provided on Norwich City man after injury setback

Norwich City’s Jacob Sorensen has confirmed he is making progress on his return from a foot injury, although he is still unlikely to return straight after the World Cup break.

The versatile Dane has not played since he was forced off in the third league game of the season against Hull City away from home.

After suffering a stress fracture to the foot, it was known that Sorensen would face a lengthy spell out, which has proven to be the case.

However, the 24-year-old has joined his teammates in Tampa Bay during the warm weather training camp, whilst he gave an update on his recovery when speaking to the club’s media.

“I’m good, good few days. The weather’s good, so it’s nice to be here. I’m doing OK, I’m just on the aggressors and the running. It’s gradually progressing. Still a few weeks away from being fit, but I’m getting there slowly.”

A poor run of two wins in ten has heaped the pressure on Dean Smith, although the Canaries are currently fifth in the table ahead of their next game at Swansea on December 10.

The verdict

This is a positive update for Norwich and Sorensen as he has proven himself to be a useful squad player over the years and would have wanted to make a big impact this season.

So, the injury was a big setback but these things happen in football and it’s good to see that he is close to returning.

For Smith, he will want Sorensen back as soon as possible but the Yellows obviously won’t take any risks with the player.

