Update provided on Middlesbrough deal for 20-year-old Arsenal man

Middlesbrough have been chasing after Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and Teesside Live reports that a deal could finally be completed this week.

Chris Wilder has not been messing about since taking over at the Riverside Stadium and his latest addition could certainly help fire them up into the play-off places in the second half of the campaign.

Although not a done deal yet, it has been on the table for a few weeks now and these latest reports suggest a deal is now close to being done after a slight delay.

Balogun has been a wanted man for a while now and it looks like Boro may finally be the team to land him, albeit on a short-term deal.

If he does complete a move to Middlesbrough, then it will represent the first time that the 20-year-old has tested himself in the Championship. It could also be the first chance for the striker to get some regular competitive action and prove that he can live up to the hype that has been placed on his shoulders.

So far, Balogun has only managed two appearances for the Arsenal first-team and has instead had to focus on thriving in the Gunners’ academy team. He’s done exactly that though so far, with 14 goals in just 11 games.

If he can carry that kind of record over to Middlesbrough and do it at a higher level in the Championship, then Chris Wilder could certainly have found his man to help fire them into the top six in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Folarin Balgoun certainly looks to be a talent and it will be intriguing to see how he can cut it in the Championship.

The forward hasn’t had chance to really prove himself on a regular basis as of yet – and going to the Riverside Stadium could give him the platform to either live up to expectations or to fall short of them. If he manages to continue his form in competitive football, then he would certainly be an astute addition for them.

All of the signs are pointing to him being a big talent – and if that is the case, then Middlesbrough should snap up a deal for him regardless of any delay. If a deal can be done this week, then it will be great business for Chris Wilder.

It will allow the club to throw him into the first-team mix already and utilise his goal threat to help drag them into the play-off spots.