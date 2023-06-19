Carlos Corberan is unlikely to become the Leeds United boss as they would prefer not to pay compensation for their next head coach.

Who will be the next Leeds United manager?

Following their relegation to the Championship, the Whites made the decision not to renew Sam Allardyce’s short-term deal, meaning they were on the lookout for a new head coach.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy since the former England boss left, including Corberan, who has done a fine job with West Brom since his arrival last season.

The Spaniard also has a connection to Leeds, having worked for the club during Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge at Elland Road.

However, it appears Corberan won’t be taking charge of the Yorkshire outfit, as the Daily Mail revealed that Leeds would ideally not want to pay compensation for their next boss.

The likes of Daniel Farke, Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira, who are all thought to be candidates, are all out of work, whilst the report claims that Corberan would command a fee of around £2m.

That will be a major relief for all connected to Albion, as they are hoping for a positive first full season under Corberan. After inheriting a side that were in the bottom three, the Baggies made a push for the play-offs but ultimately came up short.

Leeds United set for busy summer

There are many good options out there for Leeds at the moment, so you can understand why they would prefer to go for someone who doesn’t require a compensation fee. However, for such a low amount in the bigger picture, it would be surprising if Leeds didn’t want to pay £2m if they thought Corberan was the right man for the job. So, their reluctance suggests he is not the man they really want.

Given his pedigree, Corberan would have been a good choice. He has overachieved at this level with Huddersfield, taking them to within one game of the Premier League, and he has done very well with Albion. But, there are other attractive options out there.

This update will be great news for Albion, who will be glad Corberan is staying, and Leeds now need to get to work on bringing in their new boss quickly. The new season is coming around quickly, and there’s a lot of transfer activity that will take place involving Leeds, so it will be interesting to see who they do go for.