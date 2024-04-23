Highlights Vardy's Leicester City legacy solidified with hero status among fans, but uncertain future as contract nears end.

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy ‘seems sure’ to leave the King Power Stadium in the summer when his contract expires.

Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City story

The striker has already made himself a Foxes’ legend, and his contribution to the club since signing from Fleetwood Town for around £1m in 2012 is well-known.

Vardy was top scorer for the club as they won the Premier League in 2016, and he also starred as they won the FA Cup a few years later. In total, he has scored 187 goals, and counting, in 487 appearances for Leicester, with the 37-year-old once again their top scorer this season, having found the net 15 times in 32 games to help Enzo Maresca’s side to top of the table.

Championship Table (As it stands April 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 43 42 91 2 Leeds United 44 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 43 29 84

Therefore, his status as a hero among the Leicester support is already secure, but with his deal at the club running out in a matter of months, there are doubts about his future.

Jamie Vardy could be set for Leicester City exit

As has been well-documented, the Midlands outfit is in a difficult financial position, and there is an expectation that they will be hit with a points deduction if they do secure promotion to the Premier League for breaking their rules in the past.

As a result, the club will have to be careful financially, and the Telegraph has revealed that Vardy’s ‘lucrative’ deal means he is one of several players who are expected to move on in the summer.

“Foxes’ greatest signing seems sure to leave at the end of the season but is determined to carry on playing and will not be short of suitors.

“With Leicester under pressure to raise money before June 30 to avoid further punishments next year, Vardy’s lucrative contract and his age mean that ruthless decisions will have to be taken.

“Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Marc Albrighton and Dennis Praet are in a similar position, and unlikely to remain at the club beyond the summer.”

Jamie Vardy could leave Leicester City on a high

Given all he has done for the club, it’s going to be a very sad day for all connected to Leicester whenever Vardy does depart.

But, you could make a case to say that this would be the right time. Obviously, the financial situation plays a part, and the club won’t want to be offering him another big deal at 37.

And, you have to say his goal record in the Premier League last time around was underwhelming, as he managed just three in 37 games as the team were relegated, so there would be doubts about whether he can still cut it at the highest level.

It does feel like it’s a new era for Leicester now, with Albrighton another member of the title-winning side that will move on, and Ndidi is someone who has also made massive contributions over the years.

That’s a shame for the fans, but a lot has changed at the club in the past year or two, and they need new players to emerge to try and help them back to where they were.

The report states that there is MLS interest in Vardy, and the chance to play in America is surely one that will appeal at his age.

For now, though, his only focus will be helping Leicester back to the Premier League, and it would be fitting if he scored the goal that secured promotion, as he continues to be their talisman this season.

From the fans' perspective, it would be nice if news about his future was shared before the final game of the season, as they would want to give him the send-off he deserves if Vardy is to leave.