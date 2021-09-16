Update provided on injured senior Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday’s Massimo Luongo was not at the club today as receives treatment on a hamstring injury that has disrupted his start to the season.

The 29-year-old had an impressive first season at Hillsborough after arriving, but his previous campaign was hindered by injury issues, with those problems persisting in the opening weeks of the current season.

With Darren Moore’s side having their tradition team photo today, fans on social media noted that Luongo wasn’t involved, which was a surprise as other injured players were there.

However, reporter Dom Howson has provided an update on Luongo’s whereabouts, as he confirmed that the Australian is not in the city as he recovers from the setback.

“I’m told he is currently away from Sheffield receiving treatment for his hamstring injury.”

Moore has only been able to call on the former QPR man for one league game this season, with Luongo playing the full 90 minutes as the Owls picked up an impressive 2-0 win at Rotherham.

There had been speculation that Australian outfit Perth Glory wanted to sign the midfielder at the start of the month.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a shame for Luongo that he’s still out and the fact he is working away from the club suggests that he’s still not close to a return despite Moore’s positive update a few weeks away.

Nevertheless, with the Owls having a fair few options in the middle of the park, it’s not like they are in a desperate position.

With hamstring injuries, it’s best not to rush the player but fans will hope that Luongo can go on to play a big role in the promotion push at some point later in the campaign.

