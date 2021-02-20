Update provided on influential Brentford man after injury scare

Brentford are likely to be without talisman Ivan Toney for a few weeks, after he suffered an ankle injury.

The striker, who has scored an incredible 24 goals in 30 games this season, was missing for the Bees as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Coventry City this afternoon.

That was the first league game the former Peterborough man missed, and his absence was felt in what was an unconvincing display from Thomas Frank’s side.

And, speaking to West London Sport, the boss gave an update on Toney, as he called on the team to stand up without the influential attacker.

“It’s a contact to the ankle, it’s not like a clear twist, so it depends how quickly it will turn around.

“Ivan is the best striker in the division. But we need to be able to play without Ivan, like we’ve been able to play without Christian (Norgaard) and Pontus (Jansson), who are key members in the team.”

Despite suffering a third successive defeat in the league, the Bees do remain second in the Championship, although they are only ahead of Watford on goal difference.

The verdict

This is a real worry for Brentford, because Toney has been outstanding this season, and it’s not just his goals, but his all-round displays.

But, it’s worth mentioning they lost their last two games with the striker, so today’s defeat wasn’t just because he was missing.

These things happen though, and it’s down to others to step up to ensure Toney’s goals are replaced in the upcoming games.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.