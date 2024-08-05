Highlights Derby County's potential signing of Jacob Widdell Zetterstrom remains uncertain despite undergoing a medical last week.

Zetterstrom will continue to play with Djurgardens in Sweden as transfer speculation lingers while awaiting further developments.

Sporting director Bosse Andersen offers a possible timeline for Zetterstrom's transfer process suggesting it may still happen if Djurgardens progresses.

Djurgardens goalkeeper Jacob Widdell Zetterstrom has admitted he’s still unsure whether he will move to Derby County, despite undergoing a medical with the Championship side last week.

It’s no secret that the Rams are in the market for a new number one ahead of the new season, and it appeared that a deal for Zetterstrom was set to go ahead last week.

That’s after it was revealed that Derby had agreed a fee with the Swedish side, and he had even travelled to the East Midlands to undergo a medical.

Jacob Widdell Zetterstrom transfer latest

Yet, in a fresh update, the keeper told media outlet Expressen that he still does not know when he will become a Derby player.

The Swedish season is well underway, so Zetterstrom has continued to play when the transfer speculation has been rumbling on in the background.

That includes helping Djurgardens into the next play-off round of their Conference League qualifier, whilst he started in the 1-1 draw against Goteborg on Sunday.

Key Djurgardens figure provides transfer timeline

However, whilst this situation is far from ideal for Derby, the report reiterates that the deal should still go ahead, with sporting director Bosse Andersen offering a potential timeline.

He stated that Zetterstrom will travel with the Swedish side to Finland when they take on Ilves in the latest European qualifier, and that he would play in the return leg, which comes seven days later.

So, the move is seemingly not imminent, and it remains to be seen whether Zetterstrom will continue with his current side if they progress to the final round.

The draw for that was made today, with Djurgardens set to play Vojvodina or NK Maribor if they overcome Ilves, and the tie would be played on August 22 and the second leg on August 29, which is two days before the deadline.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens if Djurgardens do progress in the competition.

Derby County should wait for Jacob Widdell Zetterstrom

Even if it’s far from ideal for Derby to have to potentially wait until the end of the window, you have to remember that this is a signing that’s made with the long-term in mind.

So, if the only way they can get Zetterstrom is by waiting until the end of August, meaning he misses the first three Championship fixtures, it’s a small price to pay.

On paper, he looks like a shrewd addition to Paul Warne’s side, as he is a keeper approaching his peak years, and he has performed very well in Sweden in recent seasons, which has helped him earn international recognition.

Jacob Widell Zetterström's 2024 season so far Total Matches Played 17 Clean Sheets 7 Saves per Game 2.2 Goals Conceded 16 Saves Made 38 Assists 1 Balls Recovered per Game 8.4 Average Rating 7.03 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 05/08/24)

The potential of Zetterstrom is evident by the fact that Premier League Wolves were keeping tabs on him, so it’s clear that he would be a real coup for Derby if they can get it over the line later in the window.

Josh Vickers has been in goal for the Rams in pre-season, including the 2-1 win over Valladolid on Saturday, so he is sure to be in the XI for the trip to Ewood Park on Friday night.